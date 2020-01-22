Mike Tyson Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes May Be The Greatest Ever

“I don’t know if he’s the greatest ever, but listen he makes me feel like he’s the greatest ever because he gets me excited,” Tyson explained.

The former heavyweight champ admitted that he’s not a huge football fan, but the excitement surrounding Mahomes is infectious. The 24-year-old QB lead his team to a 12-4 season, the AFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Last season the Chiefs almost made it to the Super Bowl, but they came up short in the AFC Championship game and lost to the Patriots. But according to Mahomes, after the game Patriots QB Tom Brady offered him some advice. Mahomes shared the advice that he got from the veteran QB with NBC Sports:

“The biggest thing he said was, ‘Stay with the process and be who you are.’ He didn’t want me to change at all. He wanted me to go out there and take advantage of every single day.”