Mike Tyson Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes May Be The Greatest Ever
Patrick Mahomes is getting ready to play the biggest football game of his career and he’s got some high praise coming from another top athlete who is used to being under pressure and in front of millions of screaming fans.
While taping an upcoming podcast episode of “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson” , Tyson shared his thoughts on Mahomes’ run with the Kansas City Chiefs that has led to a shot at getting their first Super Bowl Championship in 50 years.
“I don’t know if he’s the greatest ever, but listen he makes me feel like he’s the greatest ever because he gets me excited,” Tyson explained.
The former heavyweight champ admitted that he’s not a huge football fan, but the excitement surrounding Mahomes is infectious. The 24-year-old QB lead his team to a 12-4 season, the AFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
Mike shares his thoughts on @patrickmahomes
A post shared by Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) on
Last season the Chiefs almost made it to the Super Bowl, but they came up short in the AFC Championship game and lost to the Patriots. But according to Mahomes, after the game Patriots QB Tom Brady offered him some advice. Mahomes shared the advice that he got from the veteran QB with NBC Sports:
“The biggest thing he said was, ‘Stay with the process and be who you are.’ He didn’t want me to change at all. He wanted me to go out there and take advantage of every single day.”
Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, which is the home of the Miami Dolphins. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs — kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on FOX.’
