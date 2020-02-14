Wendy Williams Apologizes For Offending LGBTQ+ Community

Wendy Williams apologized Friday morning for shading the gay community on her show Thursday, saying, “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

During the episode’s Hot Topics segment, Williams asked the ladies in the audience if any are celebrating Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday first mentioned on “Parks & Recreation” that sees women celebrating the other women in their lives. When a few men in the crowd began applauding, Williams responded, “If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams added. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she continued. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

She then noted, “Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

This morning, dressed in her pre-show bathrobe, Wendy appeared to choke up while apologizing in a video posted to her social media. “I deeply apologize,” she said. “And I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community.”

