Wendy Williams Slams ‘Fartgate’ Controversy: ‘I Barely Fart’ [Video]

Wendy Williams appeared to pass gas during the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show on Monday, a moment that has been dubbed “fartgate.”

On Thursday’s episode, William addressed the accusation, claiming she has “never farted on this show.

“As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk,” she added.

We previously reported, fans of wasted no time mocking the daytime talk show queen after she appeared to let out a fart mid-monologue during her show earlier this week.

Wendy gets to the bottom of FARTGATE!! 💨💨💨This and more in today's Hot Topics! https://t.co/6GtLIh3QJr pic.twitter.com/zPtqcKWpb2 — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 23, 2020

As noted by ladbible.com, viewers watched Williams shuffle uncomfortably in her seat before a fart-like sound was picked up by the studio mics.

Williams played the clip in question, and stated: “Let me tell you something right now, okay, I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!”

She added, “You know a girl like me would have been laughing at that,” she said. “By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume! I would have left a mark in the seat. I wouldn’t even save the costume, I would have throw it away. It’d probably be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.”

Stagehand John Anderson attempted to clear things up by noting that the fart sound came from the crew prepping for a segment with scientist and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Page Six reports.

“We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose,” Anderson said. “The air was just coming out and it was sputtering like someone was farting. Okay? So that’s what it was. It wasn’t Wendy!”

So there you have it!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE