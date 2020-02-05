Showtime “First Ladies’ Series Gets Go Ahead With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama

We previously reported that Viola Davis had signed on to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in the anthology series titled “First Ladies” at Showtime.

Now the cabler has handed out a series order, with Davis set to play Obama in the first season. The news arrives as the Oscar-winning actress prepares to say farewell to ABC’s drama “How to Get Away With Murder” in the spring, per THR.

The official synopsis for the series: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

According to CNN, the first season of the series will “peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women,” according to Showtime, and will revolve around famous First Ladies Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The other two main characters have not yet been cast.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime networks, said. “‘First Ladies’ fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

Davis will executive produce the series with her husband Julius Tennon through their JuVee Productions.

