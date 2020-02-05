Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ruth Carter Curates Collection With H&M

Four days into Black History Month, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter (“Black Panther,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X”) made herstory by releasing her first collection with retail giant, H&M. The collection is the perfect meld of a blackity-black moment and 80’s vibes personified.

“People think that I got into this business because of fashion, but it was the storytelling aspect that drew me in,” is what Carter told “Vogue” during a recent phone interview. Her 10-piece collection is a prime example.

The collection of hoodies, T-shirts, and bucket hats are a direct reflection of Carter’s love for our people and her upbringing. With a vibrant ’80s-style streetwear feel, the collection bears similarities to urban brands like FUBU, Cross Colours, and Karl Kani. However, for Carter, the collection tells the story of exactly how Black, proud and empowered her influencers were.

The collection is indeed proof that Carter didn’t just arrive yesterday without major struggles as a Black woman in a field that hasn’t been inclusive. With the bad press they’ve earned for being tone-deaf in the past, H&M’s collaboration with Ruth Carter is definitely a step in the right direction.

In an interview with Essence, Carter stated that she felt the partnership was an opportunity for H&M to “show the world that they, too, want to ‘Do The Right Thing.'”

