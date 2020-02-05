Jamie Foxx To Receive ‘Excellence In The Arts’ Award At 2020 ABFF Honors

Academy Award winner and “Just Mercy” star Jamie Foxx has been selected by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors as their Excellence in the Arts Award recipient.

*The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors today announced Academy AwardⓇ winner Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Just Mercy,” “Django Unchained”) as the recipient of the Excellence in the Arts Award, which honors a contemporary artist whose stellar work has received critical acclaim. Jamie Foxx is a multi-award-winning actor, singer, and comedian whose career spans over 30 years. Just this year, he received multiple nominations and honors for his portrayal of Walter McMillian in the powerful drama “Just Mercy,” which is also among the nominees for the ABFF Honors “Movie of the Year” Award.

Previous honorees for the Excellence in the Arts Award include Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Hustle & Flow”), Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle (“Hotel Rwanda”), Academy Award winner Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), and Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton”).

“We are honoring Jamie Foxx for his phenomenal body of work, which spans comedy, music, television and film,” said ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday. “We are honored to celebrate his achievements and contributions to Black culture and entertainment.”

People are loving @justmercyfilm!!! @michaelb4jordan is amazing in it and the movie will move you. Thank y’all for showing up and showing out!!! A+ cinema score across the board! If you haven’t seen it make sure that you take the family and all of your friends. #justmercy pic.twitter.com/wkZttfHESV — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) January 17, 2020

Foxx began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comic, which soon led to his being cast in “In Living Color” (1990) and from 1996 to 2001, Foxx starred in his own comedy, “The Jamie Foxx Show.” For his stunning portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray,” Foxx won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, a BAFTAⓇ Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden GlobeⓇ Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) AwardⓇ for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The same year, he was also nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, for his work in the thriller “Collateral.”

He also is a Grammy AwardⓇ- winning musician, releasing four albums which have charted high on the Billboard 200 chart: Unpredictable (2005), which topped the chart; Intuition (2008); Best Night of My Life (2010); and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015).

Presented by ABFF Ventures, the 2020 ABFF Honors, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Deon Cole, will take place on February 23 in Los Angeles.

