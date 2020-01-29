David Schwimmer Calls For ‘All-Black’ Reboot Of ‘Friends’; Erika Alexander Responds: ‘Heard Of #LivingSingle?’

Actor David Schwimmer is catching heat on Twitter from both Black and white folks after he proposed an all-black version of his hit NBC sitcom “Friends.” Twitter users have been flooding the comments of his account, noting that “Friends” is basically the all-white reboot of the Fox sitcom “Living Single.” “Living Single” aired for five seasons from August 22, 1993 to January 1, 1998. The show centered on the lives of six friends living in a Brooklyn brownstone. “Friends” aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons. The show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in Manhattan, New York City. “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” Schwimmer told The Guardian in an interview, in response to criticism about the show’s all-white cast. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.” Twitter users reminded Schwimmer that “Living Single” came before “Friends, and that his show is a rip-off of the beloved all-female comedy series. Hey ⁦@DavidSchwimmer ⁦@FriendsTV⁩ – r u seriously telling me you’ve never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Yr welcome bro. 😉 David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian: “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends” https://t.co/r8W1ZHBwoy — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) January 28, 2020 Some folks even shared a video of Queen Latifah

Erika Alexander, who co-starred with Latifah on the show, responded to the actor directly on Twitter, writing: . “Hey ⁦David Schwimmer,⁦⁩ r u seriously telling me you’ve never heard of Living Single? We invented the template! [You’re] welcome bro.”

Meanwhile, as reported by Complex, “Living Single” star Kim Fields previously told Tamron Hall in an interview that the cast has talked about reuniting for a reboot.

“We have talked about it a little bit, the six of us and Yvette,” Fields said, speaking of the show’s creator, Yvette Lee Bowser. “A lot of it deals with our schedule, because, praise God, everyone is working, everybody is busy, everybody’s got stuff to do.”

“When Yvette asked, I said I would definitely be interested in seeing what that conversation is and being able to do it,” she added. “But here’s the thing, with reboots you got to be careful because these characters are beloved and those storylines really meant something and they still resonate now. So don’t mess around, you got to get it right.”

You can watch all five seasons of “Living Single” on Hulu.

