Your Favorite 90s Celebs On Instagram

1. Jasmine Guy

2. Kadeem Hardison

3. Will Smith

4. Jada Pinkett Smith

I finally have the courage to step into the true with you. I’ve had to transform a lot of things in my interior world ... specifically my thoughts around my private life, my public life and my relationships within them both. It’s been a painful and glorious process all at once in recognizing ... what is true for me ... is not always true for others. Having the courage to embrace my truth and structure my life accordingly ... has brought me a whole new happy. Some of you will understand ... some won’t. Some of you will flow with me ... some won’t. But always remember ... happiness is subjective.  It need not look like anyone else’s. Peace is imperative. I finally have found both ... within and without ... on my terms.  And ... as you all already know ... my terms are usually deeply ... unusual✨ . Meet me at #RedTableTalk OCTOBER . 📷: @existentialcrisisboy

5. Alfonso Ribeiro

6. Tatyana Ali

#mama

7. Sinbad

8. Karyn Parsons

9. Martin Lawrence

10. Tisha Campbell Martin

11. Tichina Arnold

12. Carl Payne

13. Lisa Bonet

#lisabonet

14. Phylicia Rashad

Sisterly love ❤

15. Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Thank you @iamtjromeland for keeping a brother looking clean. And @iheartmaarten, your photography is just beastly. I heart both of you cats! And I heart all of you for tuning in! #SummerTCA #TheResident fall premiere Sept. 24 8pm. We start out w a bang! Thank you for the love... • • Repost from @iamtjromeland #rebelARTISTRY11 #InstaClassic #Iconic #Stills by the Great, himself @iheartmaarten for @tvguidemagazine (Approval to post from #TVGuildMagazine, Thx👍🏾😁) At @BeverlyHilton #BeverlyHills of my client #Actor #Writer Mr. @MalcolmJamalWar @FOX #SummerTCA promoting his new show @TheResident AlwaysGoodTimes 💯#Barbering #Grooming #MU by #PersonalMensGroomer #L706MUA #Hair #BridalArtist #CreativeDirector @iamtjromeland #iamtherebelartist #IStayGrindin #StayTuned

16. Jaleel White

17. Darius McCrary

18. Queen Latifah

19. Kim Fields

Happy Birthday Idris! @idriselba

20. Kim Coles

21. Brandy Norwood

22. Cree Summer

23. Debbie Allen

Happy Birthday @mistyonpointe!!! Love you!💋✨

