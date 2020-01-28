Google’s Black History Month Commercial Is A Hit On Social Media

It’s still January, but Google got a head start on Black history month this past Sunday. During the Grammy awards they released their Black history month commercial and it has been very well received on social media.

The ad names all “the most” searched categories, all of which happen to be Black people.

The most searched guitar solo is Prince’s from the 1984 movie “Purple Rain”

The most searched live performance is Beyoncé’s from the 2018 Super Bowl half-time show

The most searched EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner is John Legend

The most searched female poet is Maya Angelou

The most searched basketball dunk is Michael Jordan

The most searched tennis player is Serena Williams

The most searched gymnast is Simone Biles

The most searched athlete is Lebron James

The most searched ballerina is Misty Copeland

Social media almost immediately erupted with high praise for Google’s ad, as it shows just how much we as black people have accomplished and will continue to accomplish.

Check out the ad below:

