The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we’ve discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts.

1. The Fultz quadruplets were the first surviving identical African-American quads.

2. The Muse Brothers These twin brothers were a carnival attraction who gained a lot of attention with their unique look.

3. Gerald Lawson This engineer and inventor is the reason why disc-based home video games exist.

4. Frederick Jones Frederick Jones was an inventor who was responsible for the creation of the cooling system on refrigerated trucks.

5. Fredi Washington Fredi Washington was an actress who later got involved in the civil rights struggle.

6. Sarah Baartman Kim Kardashian referenced the “Hottentot” Venus in her backside bearing Paper magazine cover. Sarah Saartjie Baartman was exploited for her curves and put on display in Europe for many years.

7. Philippa Schuyler Philippa Schuyler was a piano prodigy who had an unconventional upbringing and life.

8. Leonard Nimoy Leonard Nimoy fought for equal pay for his Star Trek castmate Nichelle Nichols when he found out she was being paid less than the others.

9. The McKoy Twins The McKoy twins were conjoined twins who were put on display from childhood.