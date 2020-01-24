Thomas Markle Admits He Lied About Duchess Meghan To Media, Wants To Be Paid For Spilling Royal Tea [Video]

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess Meghan, is sharing his truth about his royal daughter in a new documentary airing in the U.K.

In the Channel 5 documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” Markle, 75, recalls falling out with his daughter, what really happened following the royal wedding and how he has lied about Meghan and Prince Harry several times to the media.

He also claims to have learned about his daughter’s pregnancy on the radio while driving.

“Which is almost a joke when you tell people, you know, you heard it on the radio,” Markle said. “This is my daughter – talking about my grandchild. She’s going to have a grandchild that’s mine and I’m not hearing about it on the phone, I’m hearing about it on the radio.”

In the doc, Markle recalls the first time he learned Meghan was dating royalty.

“She called me on the phone and she said, ‘I’ve got a new boyfriend,” he said. “And I said, ‘Great.’ And she said, ‘He’s British.’ I said, ‘OK.’ She said, ‘He’s a prince.’ I said, ‘All right.’ And she said, ‘He’s Prince Harry.’ I said, Oh.’”

After Harry and Meghan tied the knot in England in May 2018, Markle appeared on “Good Morning Britain” in December 2018, and told host Piers Morgan that he had spoken with the couple after the wedding and they had settled things. Now, he’s claiming that was all a lie.

“Actually, on the Piers show I lied,” Thomas admitted in the Channel 5 documentary. “I said [that] they called me back and they were really concerned about me and I said, ‘Go on your honeymoon, don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine.’ And that was all a lie.”

He added, “So I made their image appear a little bit better.”

Markle claims he also lied to Prince Harry about the staged paparazzi pictures that took place before the wedding.

“I denied it,” he said. “All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, ‘No, I wasn’t posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.’ That’s what I told them.”

He added, “Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I’m not proud of that, but I did.”

Thomas no longer wants to do interviews or take any photographs without being paid.

“I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to be paid for it,” he revealed in the documentary. “I don’t care. At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.”

He said that Meghan once told him that she would “take care of [him]” when he reached his “senior years” and that time is now. “It’s time to look after daddy,” he said.

The documentary comes after Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

“The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,” Markle said. “I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.

