The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Monday morning at 5:26 a.m, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal baby weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on May 6, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, addressed the public earlier today, flashing a toothy grin as he deliver news about his newborn baby and wife.

“This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” Harry told reporters outside their residence near Windsor Castle. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.”

A name has not yet been chose (or disclosed at least). Keep scrolling for pics of the duke and duchess during her pregnancy.

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia – Day 7 Source:Getty FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry; Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,females,australia,walking,human interest,royalty,british royalty,idyllic,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,fraser island

2. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment in Morocco from a number of young social entrepreneurs on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. ^. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,confidence,females,two people,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,pregnant,entrepreneur,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,andalusian gardens

3. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment in Morocco from a number of young social entrepreneurs on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,confidence,females,two people,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,pregnant,entrepreneur,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,andalusian gardens

4. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment in Morocco from a number of young social entrepreneurs on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,confidence,females,two people,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,pregnant,entrepreneur,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,andalusian gardens

5. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco’s foremost chefs, at the Villa des Ambassadors on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Stephen Lock/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,males,females,child,two people,learning,human interest,cooking,royalty,british royalty,tradition,pregnant,ambassador,chef,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,villa,recipe,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex

6. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attendS a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco’s foremost chefs, at the Villa des Ambassadors on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,females,child,two people,three quarter length,learning,human interest,cooking,royalty,tradition,pregnant,ambassador,chef,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,villa,recipe,meghan – duchess of sussex

7. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,females,two people,flower,fruit,walking,tree,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,pregnant,fortified wall,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,andalusian gardens

8. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attendS a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco’s foremost chefs, at the Villa des Ambassadors on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,child,learning,human interest,cooking,royalty,tradition,pregnant,ambassador,chef,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,villa,recipe,meghan – duchess of sussex

9. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,audience,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,king – royal person,pregnant,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,residential building,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,mohammed vi of morocco

10. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,females,two people,audience,human interest,royalty,british royalty,king – royal person,pregnant,morocco,rabat – morocco,sussex,residential building,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,mohammed vi of morocco

11. Queen Elizabeth II Marks The Fiftieth Anniversary Of The Investiture Of The Prince of Wales Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 5: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,topix,uk,england,london – england,smiling,anniversary,females,international landmark,three quarter length,incidental people,human interest,royalty,british royalty,pregnant,bestpix,buckingham palace,sussex,investiture,prince of wales,meghan – duchess of sussex

12. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women’s Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a panel discussion, convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College London on March 8, 2019 in London, England. It was announced today that The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,adult,topix,uk,england,london – england,smiling,discussion,day,bag,purse,women,dress,black and white,three quarter length,up do,incidental people,mini dress,human interest,royalty,british royalty,hair back,clutch bag,stella mccartney – designer label,pregnant,jacket,blazer – jacket,print dress,black blazer,white dress,alexander mcqueen – designer label,monochrome,black purse,sussex,mock turtleneck,prince harry,white color,black color,maternity wear,prince – royal person,reiss,meghan – duchess of sussex,messy bun,king’s college – london

13. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women’s Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a panel discussion, convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College London on March 8, 2019 in London, England. It was announced today that The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,adult,uk,england,london – england,smiling,discussion,day,bag,purse,women,dress,black and white,three quarter length,up do,mini dress,human interest,royalty,british royalty,hair back,clutch bag,stella mccartney – designer label,pregnant,jacket,blazer – jacket,print dress,black blazer,white dress,alexander mcqueen – designer label,monochrome,black purse,sussex,mock turtleneck,prince harry,white color,black color,maternity wear,prince – royal person,reiss,meghan – duchess of sussex,messy bun,king’s college – london

14. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins An International Women’s Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Amy Pickerill (R) depart after joining a panel discussion convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College London on March 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,uk,england,london – england,smiling,discussion,day,connection,women,incidental people,human interest,royalty,leaving,sussex,meghan – duchess of sussex,king’s college – london

15. BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Source:Getty (L-R) Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, talk with British musician Grace Chatto, part of the group “Clean Bandit”, who performed during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019. – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,uk,london – england,performance,talking,royalty,british royalty,elizabeth ii,queen – royal person,westminster abbey,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,commonwealth day,clean bandit,meghan – duchess of sussex,grace chatto

16. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The event will showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,topix,uk,england,london – england,day,males,females,two people,international landmark,event,three quarter length,human interest,royalty,british royalty,town square,duchess,sussex,prince harry,british empire,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,canada house

17. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attends a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The event will showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,uk,england,london – england,day,females,two people,international landmark,event,human interest,royalty,town square,duchess,sussex,british empire,meghan – duchess of sussex,canada house

18. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The event will showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,uk,england,london – england,blue,well-dressed,day,males,females,two people,international landmark,event,green color,suit,human interest,shirt,royalty,british royalty,floral pattern,full suit,town square,tweed,shiny,duchess,sussex,white shirt,green coat,blue suit,prince harry,three quarter length sleeve,british empire,white color,black color,bottle green,necktie,prince – royal person,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex,canada house

19. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 11: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The event showcased and celebrated the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,uk,england,london – england,smiling,day,females,bag,purse,dress,international landmark,event,green color,three quarter length,up do,incidental people,hair bun,human interest,royalty,british royalty,hair back,clutch bag,floral pattern,town square,pregnant,tweed,shiny,green dress,mid calf length,duchess,sussex,green coat,three quarter length sleeve,british empire,black color,bottle green,midi dress,maternity wear,commonwealth day,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex,messy bun,canada house,total look,erdem – designer label

20. Commonwealth Day 2019 Source:Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 11: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,hat,looking at camera,portrait,uk,england,london – england,headshot,smiling,females,healthcare and medicine,dress,up do,incidental people,human interest,church,royalty,british royalty,hair back,day 2,pregnant,white dress,duchess,westminster abbey,victoria beckham – designer label,religious service,sussex,white hat – fashion item,white coat – fashion item,pill box,white color,maternity wear,pillbox hat,commonwealth day,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 19, 2019 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen walking out of the mark hotel on February 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,headshot,smiling,females,sunglasses,incidental people,walking,celebrity sightings,hotel,meghan – duchess of sussex

22. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty BIRKENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 14: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public during a visit of Birkenhead at Hamilton Square on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,uk,females,two people,three quarter length,human interest,visit,royalty,pregnant,sussex,meghan – duchess of sussex,birkenhead

23. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty BIRKENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public during a visit of Birkenhead at Hamilton Square on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,topix,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,red,uk,smiling,females,dress,purple,incidental people,human interest,visit,royalty,purple dress,pregnant,sussex,red coat,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex,birkenhead

24. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty BIRKENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public during a visit of Birkenhead at Hamilton Square on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, UK. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,smiling,females,three quarter length,incidental people,human interest,visit,royalty,pregnant,sussex,meghan – duchess of sussex,birkenhead

25. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex departs after visiting Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highness’s first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,smiling,females,dress,beige,three quarter length,incidental people,human interest,visit,royalty,charity and relief work,leaving,pregnant,white dress,emporio armani,duchess,pale lipstick,sweater dress,sussex,social services,cashmere,beige coat,white color,middle hair part,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

26. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex greets staff during her visit to the Mayhew, an animal welfare charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highnesses first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,females,two people,three quarter length,human interest,animal,visit,royalty,greeting,charity and relief work,pregnant,emporio armani,sussex,social services,cashmere,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

27. BRITAIN-ROYALS Source:Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall in London on January 16, 2019. (Photo by Paul Grover / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,formalwear,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,uk,london – england,blue,dress,sequin,incidental people,human interest,royalty,cirque du soleil,non-profit organization,shift dress,blue dress,boatneck,royal albert hall,sequin dress,sussex,glittering,totem pole,three quarter length sleeve,sentebale,dark blue,premiere event,meghan – duchess of sussex

28. BRITAIN-ROYALS Source:Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall in London on January 16, 2019. (Photo by Paul Grover / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,uk,london – england,human interest,animal,royalty,british royalty,cirque du soleil,non-profit organization,royal albert hall,sussex,totem pole,prince harry,sentebale,prince – royal person,premiere event,meghan – duchess of sussex

29. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex departs after visiting Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highness’s first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,smiling,females,dress,beige,three quarter length,incidental people,human interest,visit,royalty,charity and relief work,leaving,knee length,turtleneck,white dress,emporio armani,duchess,pale lipstick,sweater dress,sussex,social services,cashmere,beige coat,white color,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

30. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex departs after visiting Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highness’s first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,smiling,females,dress,beige,incidental people,shoe,human interest,visit,royalty,charity and relief work,high heels,leaving,knee length,turtleneck,white dress,emporio armani,duchess,pale lipstick,sweater dress,sussex,beige shoe,social services,cashmere,beige coat,white color,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

31. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex departs after visiting Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on January 16, 2019 in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highness’s first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,smiling,females,dress,beige,three quarter length,incidental people,human interest,visit,royalty,charity and relief work,leaving,turtleneck,white dress,emporio armani,duchess,pale lipstick,sweater dress,sussex,social services,cashmere,beige coat,white color,coat – garment,meghan – duchess of sussex

32. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 30: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. It was announced earlier this month that The Duchess would become Patron of The National Theatre, one of two patronages passed on by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,pink color,uk,england,london – england,headshot,smiling,dress,earring,up do,hair bun,human interest,visit,royalty,british royalty,v-neck,nude colored,jewelry,pregnant,jacket,blazer – jacket,pink dress,duchess,sussex,pale pink,maternity wear,brandon maxwell – designer label,meghan – duchess of sussex,messy bun

33. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,waist up,uk,england,london – england,fashion,celebrity sightings,human interest,visit,royalty,duchess,sussex,meghan – duchess of sussex

34. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after visiting The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,fashion,celebrity sightings,human interest,visit,royalty,leaving,sussex,meghan – duchess of sussex

35. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski – Show Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,smiling,females,fashion,award,three quarter length,royalty,swarovski,duchess,black nail polish,royal albert hall,sussex,stage – performance space,partnership – teamwork,dark nail polish,the fashion awards,meghan – duchess of sussex

36. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski – Black & White Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,uk,england,london – england,fashion,black and white,award,human interest,royalty,swarovski,duchess,sussex,stage – performance space,partnership – teamwork,the fashion awards,meghan – duchess of sussex

37. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski – Black & White Source:Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,topix,bestof,uk,england,london – england,fashion,black and white,award,human interest,royalty,swarovski,duchess,sussex,stage – performance space,partnership – teamwork,the fashion awards,meghan – duchess of sussex

38. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,topix,bestof,males,females,two people,three quarter length,human interest,royalty,british royalty,dinner,president,day 1,state dinner,fiji,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,south pacific ocean,suva

39. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,topix,bestof,males,females,two people,human interest,royalty,british royalty,dinner,president,day 1,state dinner,fiji,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,south pacific ocean,suva

40. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex acknowledge the the public gathered around Albert Park from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,males,females,two people,human interest,royalty,british royalty,day 1,balcony,gratitude,fiji,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,suva,albert park circuit

41. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Harry attend an official welcome ceremony in the city centre’s Albert Park on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,males,females,four people,city,ceremony,human interest,royalty,british royalty,day 1,fiji,prince harry,prince – royal person,welcoming ceremony,meghan – duchess of sussex,suva,albert park circuit

42. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 2 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 24: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,topix,bestof,males,females,holding hands,dress,walking,human interest,royalty,british royalty,day 2,pregnant,fiji,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,tonga,meghan – duchess of sussex,suva

43. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1 Source:Getty SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,males,females,two people,human interest,royalty,british royalty,dinner,president,day 1,state dinner,fiji,sussex,prince harry,prince – royal person,meghan – duchess of sussex,south pacific ocean,suva