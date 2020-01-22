Meghan Markle Threatens To Sue Over Pics Of Her And Baby Archie In Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fired a warning to media outlets following a paparazzi shot of Meghan taking their eight-month-old son Archie for a hike in a public park on Vancouver Island.

The couple have threatened to sue outlets that invade their privacy.

Lawyers for the royal couple fired off a cease and desist letter Tuesday to British media saying legal action will be taken if they publish or purchase the pics of Meghan, her child and her two dogs out for a walk (see the controversial pics below).

The cease and desist letter says, “There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the photog who got the shots was hiding in bushes and spying on Meghan. They also say photographers have set up camp, armed with telephoto lenses, outside their home on Vancouver Island.

In England, strict privacy laws protect even the Royals from being photographed in public when they’re not making official appearances.

However, they’re in Canada now, so there are new rules.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said the image of Meghan would “never” have been published before she and Harry announced their split from the royal family.

“This is very much going to be the reality of their existence in a foreign country. It’s a minefield,” she said.

“I think Harry and Meghan would have very much hoped that the agreement in terms of what can be published relating to their family in the UK would stand, but they’re in a foreign country now and they’re not just dealing with British photographers.

‘There’s a whole slew of photographers who would have gone up to Canada from Los Angeles and they are notorious in terms of what they will do to achieve the shot.”

