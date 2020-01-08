Lizzo Quits Twitter After ‘Trolls’ Slam Her For Being An ‘Obese Clown’

Lizzo announced on Sunday night that she’ll be taking a break from Twitter because she’s under attack by “too many trolls.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer said in her tweet, “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls… I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

Her breakup with Twitter comes after her online beef with Dr. Boyce Watkins, who claimed her popularity was due to the “obesity epidemic in America.”

On Dec. 20, Watkins wrote: “#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

The “Juice” singer clapped back, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Dr. Watkins responded to her by tweeting, “This lady is an embarrassment to the entire Black community… one butter biscuit away from a heart attack. A clown.”

He also defended his comments in a Youtube live video on Dec. 26.

“Lizzo is a pretty big Black woman. I would say she is obese – morbidly obese – and she brags about it. So it’s not an insult to say that she is obese,” Watkins said during an interview with renowned scholar, activist and author Dr. Claud Anderson on his YouTube Channel, via SandraRose.com.

Rapper Azealia Banks previously slammed Lizzo for being the “Millennial Mammy” for white folks.

“I understand the body positivity thing but … imagine what the rest of the world thinks when they see lizzo jumping around in leotards with cellulite,” Banks wrote on social media in September. “No one says body positivity – she looks like she is making a fool of her black self for a white American public. Nothing more nothing less.”

Meanwhile, the so-called haters and trolls have been coming for Lizzo hard since she danced at a Lakers game with her nearly bare a** on full display.

As one user tweeted, “I’m tired of seeing Lizzo’s butt all over the place.” Chimed in another, “Yo Lizzo need to chill out, body positivity has a limit.”

