Find Out Which Black Designers Eddie Murphy And Lizzo Wore On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eddie Murphy’s “Saturday Night Live” return was a massive success, giving the 44-year-old sketch comedy show its best ratings since 2017.
Murphy’s “SNL” appearance averaged 9.921 million viewers, the best since Melissa McCarthy hosted the season finale in May 2017, which drew 10.382 million viewers, per Forbes.com.
“SNL” helped launched Murphy’s career and his last appearance was in 1984. The comedian reprised some of his landmark characters for his return to the late-night comedy show’s stage, including Mr. Robinson, Gumby and Buckwheat.
He was joined during his opening monologue by Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan and longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson.
Lizzo was the musical guest and both she and Murphy wore Black designers for their SNL performances.
According to The Glow Up (via The Root), Lizzo and her all-Black, all-female band rocked custom designs by Dapper Dan x Gucci, while Murphy enlisted Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter to style him and she drew on Black designers to help create his looks.
Did you like what Eddie and Lizzo wore on “Saturday Night Live?”
