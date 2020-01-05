Poll Indicates African American Democrats Are Ready To Dump Trump

What You Need To Know:

Focus groups of 1,200 African Americans conducted by Third Way and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies indicate that most are more inclined to vote in 2020 than they were in the 2016 Presidential election.

Why You Need To Know:

Most of the black voters identifying as strong Democrats are more focused on voting in 2020 than they were in 2016. Forty percent indicate that everything must be done to vote “Donald Trump out of office because he has been a disaster for this country.”

The economy and racism are also important aspects of the voting question. Regarding the economy, 86 percent responded their salaries or wages are not keeping up with the cost of living. Only 22 percent of African Americans say their finances have increased, no change for 50 percent, and a decrease for 27 percent.

As for racism, 80 percent of the respondents believe Donald Trump’s presidency has emboldened people with racist views. The Presidential Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Check HERE to find your state caucuses or primaries.

