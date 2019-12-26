‘The Real’ Taps Amanda Seales As 5th Permanent Co-Host In 2020

“The Real” has tapped Amanda Seales to become the permanent fifth host of the Emmy-winning show in 2020.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” claims a source at TheJasmineBrand. “She really connected with the audience!”

The syndicated daytime talker debuted in 2013 with co-hosts Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

When Braxton’s contract was not renewed after season two, her seat remained vacant and temporary hosts filled in.

Apparently, having Seales as a guest host has been a hit with viewers.

“Everyone is really excited about her coming on!,” the source said.

Last month Fox Television Stations renewed the series for the seventh and eighth seasons with Warner Bros. Television Distribution producing the show into the 2021-22 television season.

Meanwhile, Seales made headlines last week after accusing Kim Kardashian of “black face” over her latest photo shoot for a spread in 7Hollywood magazine, where her skin tone appears much darker.

Kardashian claims the inspiration behind the shoot was Elizabeth Taylor but many believe the former porn star was trying to emulate Janet Jackson or late actress Diahann Carroll.

Seales posted a video ripping Kim for this pattern of clout-chasing behavior. She stated, “but what is there to say? What is there to say? WHAT IS THERE TO SAY?”

“Cause what folks will say is but she has black children. Stop it! But she’s middle eastern. Stop it. But she’s helping black people get out of jail. Stop it!”

The actress ended, “it’s a centuries old practice of entitlement and that sh-t is tired. I gotta take a nap.”

