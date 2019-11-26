Fans Think Meagan Good Is Skin Bleaching After Appearance On ‘The Real’

Meagan Good fans (and haters) have accused the actress of bleaching her skin after she appeared on “The Real” Friday (Nov. 22) looking a shade lighter than normal.

The actress hit up the talk show to dish about her role on the Fox drama “Prodigal Son,” and she also got a bit personal by explaining why she decided to freeze her eggs, and her battle with depression. But many fans were left curious about one thing: Meagan’s skin.

Gossip On This writes, “Is it elective skin-bleaching? Does she have a skin disease we’re not aware of, like vitiligo (like Michael Jackson) and she’s bleaching to hide light-spots? Or is this just a combination of bad makeup and poor lighting conditions?”

Inquiring minds want to know: What the hell is going on with Meagan Good’s skin?

Peep the clip above.

Good has not commented on her skin controversy, so fans have been speculating and comparing older pics of her on the red carpet to her seemingly new lighter complexion.

According to Gossip On This… “Whatever is going on with Meagan Good’s skin has been happening since at least 2017 when she started showing up at events looking several shades lighter … but it seems to have become a lot more noticeable more recently.”

Meagan in September 2018:

Meagan and husband DeVon Franklin back in February of 2018:

April 2016