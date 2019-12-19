Serena Williams Is Getting Boxing Lessons From Mike Tyson [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Legend Serena Williams has already conquered the tennis world, but is boxing next on her radar?

The greatest athlete in the world was caught getting some professional boxing lessons, from none other than Mike Tyson.

Tyson posted a photo of himself squaring up against Williams with this caption,

“I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliamsmuch love and respect. #mouratogloupreseason@patrickmouratoglou @bocaresort”

But those smiles quickly turned into some intense action, when Serena started to hit the bag with Tyson spotting her. It’s clear from the video that Serena’s tennis arm power translates easily to the punching bag.

Tyson posted a video of the session, saying, “Hitting the bag with @serenawilliams at @bocaresort. She has some power 🥊.” “Some power” is an understatement. Look at her go:

Serena’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was also hype about the link up, sharing a clip of the workout to his Instagram feed, urging his client to, “Hit that punching bag like you wanna hit the ball ! @miketyson @serenawilliams #mouratoglou @bocaresort.”

Hilary Swank, who won an Oscar for her role in “Million Dollar Baby,” wanted in on the fun, commenting on the post, “Wish I was there!.” Coach Mouratoglou replied with a friendly wink emoji saying,, “You were invited, just saying.”

If this gym session is any indication of what’s to come for Serena’s career, it looks like the champion has another couple wins in her before she retires.

