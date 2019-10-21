HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted October 21, 2019

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page and more than half a million followers to prove it! From nap time to snack time to tennis time, this toddler is one seriously busy baby.

And at the age of 2, she is doing it all! So to give love to little Alexis Olympia, here she is living her best life on the ‘Gram, baby-style.

Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Mom!!! I’m working

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Cousin things.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Momma and Maxx (sorry @realqaiqai)

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Train ride!

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Smile

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

19.

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

"More."

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

22.

View this post on Instagram

I have shoes that sparkle.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

23.

24.

25.

View this post on Instagram

Finding my sea legs.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

26.

View this post on Instagram

Focused.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

They are always staring at me 😌

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

29.

30.

31.

View this post on Instagram

#Wimbledon ready.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

32.

Related Galleries
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers & More! [VIDEO]
Everything We Know About The ‘Girlfriends’ ‘Reunion Episode Of ‘Black-ish’
Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Her Newborn Baby Boy, Maverick
Remember ‘A Different World’? Well, Where Are They Now?
Close