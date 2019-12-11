Ex-Girlfriend Of Juice Wrld Claims Rapper Popped Three Percocet Pills A Day Mixed With Lean

Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend Alexia Smith detailed his drug use to DailyMail.com, claiming the rapper would take up to three Percocet pills a day and mix drugs with lean.

Smith says she was in a relationship with the artist for nearly a year in 2018 and witnessed his drug use and battle with depression, TMZ reports.

According to Smith, Juice WRLD had a habit of taking up to 3 potent Percocet pills a day and would mix them with cough syrup concoction “lean.” He was also fond of Xanax, Ecstasy, morphine and coke, and became physically abusive toward her during his withdrawals while trying to get clean, Alexia claims.

She even once witnessed someone from a label in Los Angels give him morphine and cocaine.

“He didn’t do the coke but the point was, in the beginning, labels were fighting over him so bad they would have given him anything,” she said.

The Daily Mail writes:

“Rapper Future was a big influence in Higgins’ lean consumption, even telling the superstar musician last year his music inspired him to try the addictive drink when he was still a teen.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Future said he was shocked and was ‘really bothered’ by the confession, adding: ‘I was like ”Oh s**t. What the f**k have I done?” How many other sixth-graders did I influence to drink lean?’”

Smith said her breaking point came when Juice was performing his song “Legends,” which pays tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, who had a non-fatal overdose, and fans began throwing pills on stage.

“It was really messed up,” she said. “Someone took 20 fake Xanax and threw it at him on stage.”

She added, “He was up there singing about Peep and X, and someone just throws him pills the same exact way Peep died. I realized it was a problem. I realized it wasn’t okay.

“He never took Xanax again after that. That’s when he decided to get completely clean, but he couldn’t.”

We previously reported, Juice Wrld died Sunday morning after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.

According to TMZ, “Juice WRLD might’ve made a fatal decision as law enforcement searched his private jet — swallowing a bunch of pain killers in an attempt to hide them from the feds,” the outlet writes. Adding, “Juice was seen swallowing several Percocet pills in what people believed was an attempt to hide them. Our sources say the pills might’ve contributed to his death in a possible OD.”

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 9 by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, but additional testing is still needed before an official cause of death is determined.

