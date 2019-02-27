XXXTentacion’s Baby Makes Debut During Interview With Former Girlfriend [Photos]

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

XXXTentacion‘s only heir has finally been revealed after his former girlfriend went on television for the first time to tell the story about her relationship with the late rapper and their son’s birth.

Jenesis Sanchez appeared on a local news station in Florida and said that XXXTentacion found out she was pregnant with their son just two weeks before he was murdered.

Sanchez said he came up with the baby’s name after combining letters from the names of characters from his favorite video game, “Kingdom Hearts.” He chose Gekyume for a boy and Xiora, if they were to have a girl.

News regarding Sanchez first broke when it was reveled that she was living in a town-home belonging to XXX’s mother, Cleo. She told the station that the original plan was to have a home birth, but after 26-hours of labor needed to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

The baby was born on January 26 and announced on social media with the statement, “YUME HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED.”

As for how she will handle XXXTentacion’s death with his son, Sanchez says she will never lie to him, and that “he’ll know about his dad.” She said, “I’ll tell him about all the fond memories … how much he would have loved him.”

