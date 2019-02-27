CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

XXXTentacion’s Baby Makes Debut During Interview With Former Girlfriend [Photos]

Leave a comment

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

XXXTentacion‘s only heir has finally been revealed after his former girlfriend went on television for the first time to tell the story about her relationship with the late rapper and their son’s birth.

Jenesis Sanchez appeared on a local news station in Florida and said that XXXTentacion found out she was pregnant with their son just two weeks before he was murdered.

Sanchez said he came up with the baby’s name after combining letters from the names of characters from his favorite video game, “Kingdom Hearts.” He chose Gekyume for a boy and Xiora, if they were to have a girl.

News regarding Sanchez first broke when it was reveled that she was living in a town-home belonging to  XXX’s mother, Cleo. She told the station that the original plan was to have a home birth, but after 26-hours of labor needed to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

The baby was born on January 26 and announced on social media with the statement, “YUME HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED.”

As for how she will handle XXXTentacion’s death with his son, Sanchez says she will never lie to him, and that “he’ll know about his dad.” She said, “I’ll tell him about all the fond memories … how much he would have loved him.”

Celebrity Moms We Love
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gekyume , Jenesis Sanchez , XXXTentacion

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close