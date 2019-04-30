Bobby Brown Slams Chris Rock’s ‘Tasteless’ Joke About Whitney’s Drug Use

Bobby Brown was not amused when Chris Rock made time over the weekend to post a tasteless joke about Whitney Houston’s drug use.

Rock shared a meme on social media of the late singer looking anything but enthusiastic about giving an interview. The image read: “Me sitting in a meeting that could’ve been an email,” but the comedian added his own caption: “Hurry up I got crack to smoke.”

Many commenters slammed the joke as “tasteless” and “trash” and simply “not funny,” but Brown noted, “During this time of women empowerment you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our QUEEN!!!”

He added, “I thought you was a friend of the family.”

Rock ultimately deleted the post.

Bobby and Whitney were married from 1992 to 2007 and had one child together, Bobbi Kristina, who died in 2015, three years after Houston drowned in a bathtub while reportedly acutely intoxicated from cocaine. Bobbi Kristina died in a similar manner to her mother.

Houston, who was 48 when she died, denied using crack cocaine during a 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer.

“I make too much money to ever smoke,” she said. “Let’s get that straight, k? We don’t do crack. We don’t do that. Crack is wack.”

Brown previously blasted Kanye West for paying $85,000 to license a photo of Houston’s drug den inside her Atlanta home for the cover of Pusha-T’s album “Daytona.”

