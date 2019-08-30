Future Wants Judge To Gag Alleged Baby Mama Who’s Spilling The Tea On Social Media

Future wants a judge to shut down one of his alleged baby momma’s to prevent her, from airing out his dirty laundry.

The rapper has encountered some paternity drama after a Florida model named Eliza Reign hit him with a child support suit, claiming he’s the father to her four-month-old daughter.

According to TMZ, Reign has reportedly filed a paternity suit against Future requesting retroactive child support as well as other medical expenses she paid during her pregnancy. At the time she was pregnant, Joie Chavis was also pregnant with Future’s son, Hendrix. This makes Reign’s daughter Future’s seventh child, if paternity is proven.

A few days ago, Reign hopped on Instagram to explain how Future forced her to hit him with a child support case. She has also requested a paternity test to confirm he’s the father.

See her post below.

Reign announced her pregnancy in Nov. 2018, and since then she claims Future has been putting her through unnecessary “stress” and “mental abuse” regarding the child, per The YBF.com.

In newly filed court docs, Future filed a motion for a gag order pleading with the judge to not allow Reign (real name Eliza Seraphin), to talk about him or the case.

The judge has yet to rule on Future’s motion.

As reported by The Blast (via Yahoo), Eliza Reign is known as the Haitian Goddess on social media, and has over 300,000 followers. She chronicled her pregnancy on Instagram, and posted several photos with her daughter in the hospital after giving birth.

Eliza previously claimed Future was not happy about the pregnancy and even wanted her to get an abortion. At the time, she wrote on IG “Eventually I found out I was pregnant and I let him know.”

She continued, “He obviously wasn’t happy about it but wasn’t very forceful strong about getting rid of it either. However, he asked me to have an abortion. I thought seriously about it but waited a few weeks.”

She welcomed Reign Wilburn this Easter.

