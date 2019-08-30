Future Wants Judge To Gag Alleged Baby Mama Who’s Spilling The Tea On Social Media

Future wants a judge to shut down one of his alleged baby momma’s to prevent her, from airing out his dirty laundry.
The rapper has encountered some paternity drama after a Florida model named Eliza Reign hit him with a child support suit, claiming he’s the father to her four-month-old daughter.
According to TMZ, Reign has reportedly filed a paternity suit against Future requesting retroactive child support as well as other medical expenses she paid during her pregnancy. At the time she was pregnant, Joie Chavis was also pregnant with Future’s son, Hendrix. This makes Reign’s daughter Future’s seventh child, if paternity is proven.
A few days ago, Reign hopped on Instagram to explain how Future forced her to hit him with a child support case. She has also requested a paternity test to confirm he’s the father.
Reign announced her pregnancy in Nov. 2018, and since then she claims Future has been putting her through unnecessary “stress” and “mental abuse” regarding the child, per The YBF.com.
In newly filed court docs, Future filed a motion for a gag order pleading with the judge to not allow Reign (real name Eliza Seraphin), to talk about him or the case.
The judge has yet to rule on Future’s motion.
As reported by The Blast (via Yahoo), Eliza Reign is known as the Haitian Goddess on social media, and has over 300,000 followers. She chronicled her pregnancy on Instagram, and posted several photos with her daughter in the hospital after giving birth.
Eliza previously claimed Future was not happy about the pregnancy and even wanted her to get an abortion. At the time, she wrote on IG “Eventually I found out I was pregnant and I let him know.”
She continued, “He obviously wasn’t happy about it but wasn’t very forceful strong about getting rid of it either. However, he asked me to have an abortion. I thought seriously about it but waited a few weeks.”
She welcomed Reign Wilburn this Easter.
This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back. Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had 😂. However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT 😩. There were times I felt so alone and would look down at my belly and immediately cheer up, knowing she’s hanging in there with me through all of the stress and drama. She’s truly been my protection and kept me strong and going. There were moments I began to doubt myself, but my spirit wouldn’t stay down, thanks to my beautiful little girl. Her annoying kicks would always be the reassurance I needed to make it through the tough days. Knowing what I know now and after looking back on my experience, I can confidently say she was well worth all the chaos. From the moment I decided to keep her, I promised myself and God that I’d show her unconditional love and teach her to be 3x the woman I am. And that’s a promise that will never be broken. I’m super excited and blessed to get a chance to love and guide this little one. I can’t stop crying tears of joy when I look at her. Thank God we made it ❤️
