Tom’s Surprise: Kirk Franklin

Tom Joyner teases just about everyone, all in good fun of course! And he likes to poke fun at Kirk Franklin because of his height. But, Franklin actually has a great sense of humor. He introduces himself as Tom’s “little friend.”

He thanks Tom for all of his hard work over the years and tells him that all of “America owes” him. Like many others, Franklin believes that the Tom Joyner Morning Show played a huge part in his success. Decades ago, Tom gave him a chance “when other mainstream stations wouldn’t.” Tom did this not only for Franklin but for other gospel artists as well, he says “gospel music owes this heathen for the love and recognition.”

Franklin congratulates Tom on his retirement and throws out that he “sure could use an opening act” if he’s free to join him on the road.

