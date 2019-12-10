Russ Rant: ‘Our Young Folks Are Dying’

Russ has noticed that it seems like our young people, particularly rappers, are dying. A 21-year-old rapper named Juice Wrld recently died of a seizure in the Chicago airport. It has been rumored that he swallowed several pills to hide them from law enforcement shortly before his passing. Russ also points out that this young man had a “dark side.” He often talked about dying in his music and mentioned dying before he was 21. He was rumored to be into “self medicating” with things like lean and pills. Russ believes this could stem from mental health issues and we as a community need to do better at removing the stigma. It could literally save lives.

