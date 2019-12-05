Lee Daniels To Pay Dame Dash’s $950k Child Support Debt Following Settlement Agreement

The mothers of Damon Dash’s children have hit up Lee Daniels to handle their child support issues with the former music mogul.

According to TMZ, as part of an agreement that has been in the works for a while, Daniels will pay $950,000 in back child support to Rachel Roy and Cindy Moraless.

We previously reported, Dash’s baby mamas were coming after the monetary settlement he agreed to with Daniels over an outstanding debt. You recall last December, Daniels settled dispute with Dash over claims that he cut Dame out of a producer credit and profits from the film “Precious.” Their private dispute became public after footage surfaced of Dame confronting Lee at a Diana Ross concert and threatening to take legal action if he didn’t pay up.

Daniels ultimately agreed to a settlement over the $5 million lawsuit that Dash hit him with. He agreed to pay back the $1.7 million which was the original amount that Dame loaned. Instead of the payment going directly to Dame, Roy and Morales agreed to have $950,000 of the settlement redirected to them, per Complex.

At the recent hearing, a judge confirmed that Daniels will pay Morales and Roy in installments of “several thousand dollars” per quarter until the full amount is paid.

Roy, has two daughters with Dash, and he shares a son with Morales.

Last month TMZ reported that Dame claimed he couldn’t pay his bills because he’s broke. Dash, however, denied these claims, stating that TMZ has “been saying the same shit for 12 years.” He was later arrested in for failing to pay his child support. Upon his release, he informed the media that the debt was handled.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE