Rachel Roy Accuses Dame Dash Of Being An Abusive Drug Abuser In Custody Battle

Damon Dash’s ex-wife has responded to his request to a judge asking for more custody of their 11-year-old daughter — and she’s not having it.

Rachel Roy wants the judge to shut down Dame’s recent court filing seeking to change the current custody deal they have for their daughter Tallulah. Dash recently went back to court asking for joint legal and physical custody of the child. In Roy’s response to his filing, she cites his history of violence and accuses him of using drugs in front of their daughters, The Blast reports.

The former couple’s eldest daughter Ava, 19, filed a declaration saying she fears her father and noted how much marijuana he smokes, alcohol he drinks, and drugs he takes affects his mood, according to the report. Roy claims the girls get anxiety when with their father.

Meanwhile, Dash cites an incident at a Christmas party last year when his ex became “very intoxicated to the point she could not drive herself or our daughter” back home.

via The Blast:

Roy claims Dash has cut off Ava because she refused to get involved in the former couple’s business dispute. She says Dash talks badly about Ava to their 11-year-old and emotionally harms them both. Roy claims that on Dash’s birthday, he even shamed their 11-year-old for not bringing him a present, despite her not having access to money. Dash filed a response to Roy’s accusations, saying he is seeking more custody because “my custodial time with Tallulah is going well and we have established a close relationship.”

But Roy says Dame’s assertion that Tallulah want’s to spend more time with him is an “outright lie”

Dash insists he has done “everything in my power to rehabilitate from the past” and believes has “come out a better person overall.”

“The Petitioner would have this court believe,” he says, “that I am only requesting more time with Tallulah to somehow get back at her. Nothing could be further from the truth.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE