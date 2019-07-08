Lee Daniels Announces 2-Hour ‘Star’ Film In The Works [Video]

In a video posted on social media Friday, Lee Daniels announced that his axed musical drama “Star” will be returning as a “movie of the week to wrap up things up for y’all,” after three seasons on the Fox network.

“Get ready for a two-hour gag!!!!!” Daniels captioned the clip on Instagram (watch it below).

Back in May, Fox announced the cancellation of “Star,” which follows three female singers who form a musical group and navigate the cutthroat business on their way to success. The series starred Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott. The last episode aired on Wednesday (May 8), leaving fans with many questions after a shocking Season 3 cliffhanger.

“The bad news is that ‘Star’ is not getting picked up for series,” Daniels says in the video. The show’s cancellation reportedly stemmed from Disney’ $71 billion merger with Fox, ratings was not a part of the decision, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

The sitcom averaged 3.5 million viewers for Season 3, compared to Season 2’s 4.1 million, and hit a series low in May , according to series TVLine.

Daniels attempted to shop the series to other networks, but to no avail, as noted by TheWrap. But Lee informed viewers that they “have not seen the last” of “Star” and promised to create “closure” for fans of the show.

The Oscar nominee now plans to “make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members, even the dead ones.”

The acclaimed producer did not say which network the two-hour “Star” movie will air, although the assumption is that it will return to its original home on Fox.

“Star’s” cancelation comes after Fox renewed “Empire” for Season 6, though series star Jussie Smollett’s return seems unlikely.

