Johnny Gill Calls Seahawks’ New Edition Celebration Dance ‘Freakin’ Hilarious’ [Video]

Several players with the Seattle Seahawks celebrated their Monday night win over the Minnesota Vikings, by breaking out into a dance mimicking New Edition’s “If It Isn’t Love” music video.

Singer Johnny Gill was watching the game live when the Seahawks receivers paid homage to his group with their TD celebration, TMZ reports.

“That was freakin’ hilarious,” Gill tells the outlet. “But, you know what’s so funny is that they’re one of the few that I actually saw, like, they actually had the form and everything down.”

“I was watching the game, and I’m going, ‘OK! OK! AIGHT!’”

Gill also acknowledged how much time David Moore, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaron Brown put into working on the dance.

“They really honestly took time and they practiced. I was like ‘Yo, they’re right in sync and the form is correct.’”

Gill also noted that the dance proves just how timeless New Edition’s music really is.

“True testament to our work, for anybody, when generations come and they’re aware of you and can appreciate what you’ve done. That’s a true testament to the hard work we put in and obviously you can’t even put it into words.”

Watch Johnny tell it via the clip above.

