T.J. Cunningham was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was fatally shot to death after arguing with a neighbor over a parking spot.
Officials state that Cunningham and 31-year-old Marcus Johnson, who lives across the street, agreed to meet at Eaglecrest High School to settle the beef. Johnson bought a gun but Cunningham didn’t have a weapon.
Cunningham was shot several times and died from his wounds. He leaves behind his wife and five children, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family.
Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. The police have recovered the gun. Cunningham only played nine games for the Seahawks before suffering a knee injury that ended his career.
4 thoughts on “Former Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot”
This is just a sad, senseless and tragic story.
Senseless. Over a damn parking spot. One lost life. One wastedd life. The killer is Dumb mf