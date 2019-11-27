Omarion Announces ‘The Millennium Tour 2020’ With Bow Wow, Drops B2k

Omarion has stunned fans with his surprise announcement that he’ll be hitting the road next year for another edition of The Millennium Tour, but he’s leaving his B2K bandmates behind.

Omarion teased The Millennium Tour 2020 via an Instagram post featuring co-headliner Bow Wow. They will be joined on tour by Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie, The Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy.

The post was accompanied by the message: “We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020! 🙌🏾 Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss, @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy! Tour cities will be announced on Monday, December 2nd. Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time. Save $5 off the purchase of your ticket with Pre-sale code: PARTY. Be the first to know by joining the tour’s email list and get tickets at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com.”

Fans wasted no time roasting B2K members J-Boog and Lil Fizz, who is boo’ed up with Omarion’s ex and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones. Omarion dropped news of his solo tour (without BK2) on Fizz’s 34th birthday.

One Twitter user wrote, “Today is Fizz’s birthday?! Omarion dropped this tour on the nigga f*cking his baby mom’s birthday!!!! The petty!!!!”

Another added, “Omarion was a real man. Stayed silent. Didn’t disrespect his child’s mother. Secured the bag. Leveraged all this publicity to announce a tour WITHOUT Fizz on it. Chess moves.”

During an interview with VladTV, Omarion was asked how the really feels about his bandmate hooking up with his ex.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion said. “She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life! I think people should do whatever makes them happy.”

