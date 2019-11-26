Kenya Moore Reveals She And Estranged Husband Stopped Having Sex During Marriage

On the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kenya Moore opened up about her intimate relationship – or should we say – lack of intimacy with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

According to Hollywood Life, Moore shared with co-star Kandi Burruss that the couple stopped having sex after she was six or seven months pregnant with their one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

Moore said the main reason they stopped having sex was because she felt uncomfortable with her body while she was pregnant, and even after she gave birth, she and Daly still weren’t having sex.

Moore also revealed that the two would get into “heated arguments” that resulted in Daly “crossing a line” with her. At one point, Burruss referred to the couple’s marriage as “toxic.”

Moore and Daly announced their separation in September after two years of marriage. Kenya recently admitted in an interview that she doesn’t want to divorce Daly and that they have yet to file any legal paperwork.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore related. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

We previously reported… during the November 17 episode of RHOA, Moore explained that she and Daly don’t spend much time together because he’s based on the east coast where he is working on his restaurant business in New York City. Kenya discussed these challenges with her cousin Che on the episode.

“It’s been difficult, Che,” she said. “Being here by myself, now more than I’ve ever been… It’s just been a strain on the relationship.”

Moore added, “I waited ’til 47 years old to have a child, but now I’m like, ‘I have this, and I have this husband,’ so how do I make my household work now?’” she said. “And I don’t know if I have all the answers… When Marc does visit, we rarely have date night. His sole focus is the baby, and less on our relationship.”

