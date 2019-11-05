Kenya Moore and Estranged Husband Marc Daly Celebrated Daughter’s First Birthday Together

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly reunited on Sunday to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

Moore gave birth to Brooklyn Doris, her first child, on Nov. 4, 2018. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star announced in September that she and Marc were going their separate ways after two years of marriage.

The estranged couple reunited in New York City for Brooklyn’s first b-day celebration and Kenya shared the moment on her social, PEOPLE reports.

Moore and Daly smiled as they posed together with their baby girl for a photo, which Moore shared on her Instagram page.

“Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly,” Moore wrote on Instagram (see pic below). “Your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words.”

“You are light of my life, my whole world and my future,” she added. “God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

Moore told PEOPLE last week that she and her ex hadn’t seen each other since the day before they released statements about calling it quits. However, Daly has been an active, loving father to Brooklyn.

“He had a great time with her,” Moore told the publication. “And he FaceTimes her every day. He’s a great dad to her.”

When it comes to co-parenting Kenya said things have been “pretty civil” between she and Marc.

“I’ll always want Marc to be in Brooklyn’s life,” Moore said. “Brooklyn is a special girl. She’s vibrant and just makes people happy. Having her is a blessing.”

Neither Moore nor Daly have filed for divorce yet.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” said Moore to PEOPLE. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Unfortunately, she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.”

“I am hopeful and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore admitted. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

