Halle Berry ‘Slightly Injured’ While Working On Mixed Martial Arts Feature

Halle Berry was “slightly injured” while working on her latest movie, a mixed martial arts feature titled “Bruised.”
Berry is starring in and making her directorial debut with the project, about a mixed martial arts fighter struggling to rebuild her life, PEOPLE reports.
The film’s executive producer, Brian Pitt, told NJ Advance Media that Berry “got slightly injured in the fight.” As a result, Monday’s shoot was delayed to give the Oscar-winning actress time to rest.
“She’s tired. She needed a break,” Pitt said.
“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” he added.
"There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it," she wrote on Instagram.

"One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!" she wrote, encouraging her followers to set their own fitness goals. "The work won't be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second."
Berry recently shared a pic of her training for the movie, showing off her killer abs.
“There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” she wrote on Instagram.
“One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” she wrote, encouraging her followers to set their own fitness goals. “The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”
Berry’s trainer also praised her “inspiring” work ethic.
“Halle is a beast,” Mubarak Malik explained on her Instagram Story. “I know this is Fitness Friday, but let me just tell you that she has been killing it every day.”
“She trains four hours a day, she’s intermittent fasting, she’s keto,” he added. “She does it every single day. I’m honored and she inspires me, so I’m sure she’ll inspire you as well.”
Berry recently shared details about her training for the movie on Instagram, introducing a "#FitnessFriday : Bruised Edition" series featuring interviews with professional athletes and trainers who have worked with her on the film.
