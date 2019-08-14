HomePhoto Galleries

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! 10 Things We Learned About Halle Via Her Instagram

Posted August 14, 2019

1. Halle’s Instagram account is very revealing of the Oscar winning actress’ passions.

Source:PR Photos

2. Halle loves to read, featuring books regularly on her social media.

3. Halle loves fitness; She and her trainer, Peter, demonstrate their workouts and diet tips on #FitnessFridays.

4. Halle loves her kids, Nahla and Maceo, but you rarely ever see their faces on her Instagram.

Magical first day of summer ♥️

5. Halle loves empowering and supporting other women, especially Black women.

6. Halle loves red wine – and baths!

Sunday wrap-up🍷🛁

7. Halle is all about self-care and self-love.

8. Halle is a big animal lover and is often photographed with her dogs.

Dear Saturday night, you’re my favorite 💋

9. Halle loves nature. She’s often photographed outside, near the beach or in her garden.

Why be moody when you can shake ya booty 💙🧿

10. Halle likes a good, inspirational quote just like we all do.

