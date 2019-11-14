Halle Berry Claims Ex Gabriel Aubry Had ‘Incestuous Relationship’ With Family Member

New details about Halle Berry’s previous custody battle with her ex Gabriel Aubry have some to light through documents obtained by Radar.com which were originally sealed by courts.

In the doc, the Oscar-winning actress accused her ex of incest, racism and emotional abuse during their fight over custody of daughter Nahla in 2011. .

Berry and Aubry began dating in 2005 and welcomed their daughter in March 2008. They called it quits in 2010, and Halle later claims that her baby daddy used racial epithets during their relationship and refused to recognize Nahla as biracial.

The court docs also mention her claim that Gabriel had a sexual relationship with a member of his family, which ruined her and Aubry’s sex life.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year,” Halle testified, according to legal documents.

“[Gabriel] refused to either recognize or accept responsibility for these issues. Instead, he criticized my body in ways which are very demeaning to women … I finally convinced [him] to go to a joint therapist to address these issues.”

She claimed Aubry’s taboo relationship with the family member went on ‘for years’ until the unidentified sex partner ended it.

Berry also accused her ex of having a history of mental health issues, such as depression and social anxiety but he refused to seek treatment. At one point, he got into a brawl with Halle’s other baby daddy, actor Oliver Martinez.

According to the Daily Mail, Martinez, Berry and Nahla were granted temporary emergency orders against Aubry, who fired back by obtaining his own temporary restraining order against Martinez. No charges were ever filed, however.

Berry and Aubry eventually came to terms regarding Nahla’s custody.

In 2014, Berry was ordered to pay Aubry $16k a month in child support along with a retroactive payment of $115k and $300k to reimburse Aubry for his attorney fees, according to the report.

