Keyshia Cole Talks Falling In Love With Younger Niko Khale After Listening To His Music

Keyshia Cole is dating a man 15 years her junior, and despite what the haters have to say about it… the R&B star is living her best life with her man and their new baby.

The 38-year-old opened up on her new talk show on Fox Soul, which debuted last week, about how she and Niko Khale first connected via Instagram.

The mother of two explained how she was feeling Niko after hearing his music and when he remixed one of her hit songs, per MadameNoire.

“I was on Instagram, and I saw this guy, who had done a kind of remix to my song, ‘Let it go.’ the lyrics, I was just like, I really be feeling like that, like I feel his lyrics, and then I just went to iTunes and checked him out, listened to some more of his lyrics and everything like that, and the more I listened the more I liked it. And at that time, at that very moment, I was going through a lot, you know what I’m saying, and just no good guys, just dogs, you know what I’m saying, like I jus couldn’t deal with it anymore, I was over it, and I was just like, I wonder if he really feel the way he say he feel in his lyrics, because if it is, I need to hurry up and get him before somebody else do.”

How did @KeyshiaCole and @NikoKhale meet? Well, it started with #Instagram! 📱Join in the conversation right now by ☎️ calling us at 866-FOX-SOUL or tweeting us @foxsoultv! pic.twitter.com/friyiKo6nQ — foxsoultv (@foxsoultv) November 16, 2019

That online connection lead to love and a baby boy who was born back in August.

While being interviewed on Nick Cannon’s morning show recently, the songstress had to check the host when he called her Niko’s “elder.”

“To be in a relationship and to start a family with someone like this, I mean, I’ve been in that situation before where I stepped into royalty, to a elder, and she guided me,” Nick said to the star.

“I am not a f*cking elder,” Keyshia fired back. .

“You are his elder.” Cannon re-stated. “I am not his f*cking elder,” Keyshia repeated.

Oh now hold on now! Nick Cannon called Keyshia Cole an 'elder' for dating a younger man. Plus, Gayle King makes a shocking revelation. Watch Hot Topics now at: https://t.co/2CxUzQz5Ht pic.twitter.com/epIOYF2xbf — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2019

