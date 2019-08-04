Keyshia Cole is now a mother of two!

The 37-year-old singer and her boyfriend Niko Khale, 23, welcomed a son on Thursday, August 1. The coupled chronicled the moments before the “Let It Go” singer’s delivery.

“Baby boy is HERE YALL, OMG,” she wrote on social media.

Here, older brother Daniel, Jr., 9, is all smiles with his baby bro.

Prior to delivering, Cole shared her excitement over her growing family.

“TOMORROW IS THE DAY” she wrote, adding, “We Will have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE FAMILY FIRST I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time!”

Cole’s baby shower was filmed for Keyshia’s upcoming BET special that will chronicle her pregnancy up to her due date.

Congrats!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second Son – See The Pics! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: