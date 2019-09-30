Nick Cannon To Host And Produce Daytime Talk Show In 2020

Nick Cannon made quite the impression when he served as guest host on “The Wendy Williams” show earlier this year, so Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has tapped him to host and produce a new nationally syndicated daytime talk show that will launch in 2020.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show,” Cannon said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Debmar-Mercury also produces “The Wendy Williams Show,” which Cannon guest hosted in February when Williams took time off to focus on her health.

.@NickCannon announced he’s getting his own daytime TV talk show during his interview with @HowardStern on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UjRECXiZl4 — Stern Show (@sternshow) September 25, 2019

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said jointly. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon currently hosts Fox’s competition series The Masked Singer, he also created, produced and hosted MTV sketch show Wild ‘N Out, which has been renewed through its 16th season. He’s set to hit road with a second 30-city arena tour to support the show in March 2020. Last year there was talk that Cannon was developing his own late-night talk show at Fox,

Below is a clip of Cannon filling in for Williams.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE