Kerry Washington Co-Producing ‘Good Times’ Live TV Episode

if it worked for The Jeffersons and “All in the Family” it can work for “Good Times.” ABC announced that actress Kerry Washington, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Will Ferrell and “Good Times” creator, TV legend Norman Lear, along with actor Justin Theroux and Brent Miller, will produce the show. ‘ The live episode will be holiday-themed.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC. Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories–and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

Washington starred as Helen Willis in “The Jeffersons” live episode. The role was originated by Roxie Roker, who would go on to have a son in real life who we now know as Lenny Kravitz. Jamie Foxx was George Jefferson, and Wanda Sykes was Louis Jefferson, better known to the show’s viewership as Weezy.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

No casting has been announced yet, but as Washington is co-producing, it seems like she’d likely play a role, maybe as Willona.

But that begs the question – who, of today’s actors and actresses could credibly play the beloved “Good Times” characters? Is there anyone now that would be good in the roles of J.J., Florida and James Evans, Thelma and Michael? And should Penny and Bookman, some of the show’s beloved recurring characters be a part of it, too? In the previous live shows, the episodes were set in the same era they were originally aired in, so you also have to think who can believably play that era.

Who would you choose?

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: