Will Smith Bares His Butt In ‘Colonoscopy For Clout’ Video [Watch]

Will Smith documented his colonoscopy in a video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

“These are my little no-slip socks, that’s my gown, it opens in the back,” Smith says in the clip as he prepares for his anal check up. “My a– is gonna be out so they can get to it easy.”

The clip cuts to another shot of him wearing a hospital gown. “My a– gonna be out,” Smith whispered to the camera before a shot of his blurred-out butt, per Us Weekly.

“They said you can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt,” he captioned the post. “So here I am, gettin’ a colonoscopy for the clout ;-).”

Smith shared the clip in an effort to highlight the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

The 30-second clip is part of a 17-minute vlog of Will’s medical procedure. “It’s 2019, gotta get our health right,” Smith says in the vlog. “There’s a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.”

Smith explained on the September 23 episode of his family’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” that his health is his #1 priority since his recent weight gain while on vacation.

“You know, Aladdin was successful, so I was like, ‘Muffin, muffin, muffin!’” he said. “Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I’d have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I’d wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.”

Smith then noted how his family mocked his weight gain.

“They started calling me Pudge Muffin,” Will said. “I’d gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I’d ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on Ali, and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.”

After he returned home from vacation, Will said he fasted for 10 days.

“I know how to eat to make my body look muscular. But I actually don’t know how to eat to feel good, I don’t know how to eat to be healthy,” he noted. “I couldn’t believe that I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat.”

