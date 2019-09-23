Will Smith Takes Over The Red Table Talk To Talk About Food And Wellness [WATCH]

Will Smith surprises Jada Pinkett Smith by calling an emergency family meeting on the Daytime Emmy nominated series, Red Table Talk.

For the first time ever, the entire Smith family is at the Red Table, and intimate family secrets are revealed, as Will shares his private struggle being a “food addict. Jada also calls him out over his drinking, and the couple reveal how they once had to stage an intervention for son Jaden. .

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will said that Jaden had “dark circles” under his eyes.

“There was even a little grayness to his skin,” he added. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

During the chat, which also included Willow Smith, Trey Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Will explained that he eats food “like an addict.”

“I get bored and I start to eat,” he shared, adding that he’s a “grazer” when it comes to eating.

Jada also confronted him about his drinking.

“How often are you drinking alcohol?” she asked Will.

“That’s my personal business, Jada,” he answered with a big grin. “I respect that it’s your show, but at the end of the day this is a house that we share.”

Will previously discussed his relationship with alcohol on his Facebook Watch series “Bucket List” earlier this year.

“I didn’t drink for over a decade. During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined,” he said. “So being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I’m out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new.”

Check out the exciting new episode above or on Facebook Watch HERE.

