Reverend Al Sharpton: People Are Paying Top Dollar To Try And Earn Your Vote

Donald Trump is saturating the airwaves with adds for his presidential campaign. Reverend Al Sharpton says his buying adds on Black stations shouldn’t anger us, but it should prove something to us. He says this shows how important our vote is. Think about it, he and his team are spending top dollar to try to get your vote. Your vote matters and is valuable, so you need to use it. If nothing else, “this shows our significance” Reverend Al said. He knows he can’t win the 2020 election without us, no one can.

