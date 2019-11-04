Tisha Campbell ‘So Proud’ Of LisaRaye For Speaking Her Truth In ‘Uncensored’ [Video]

Tisha Campbell attended LisaRaye‘s watch party on Sunday night for her explosive episode of “UNCENSORED” on TV One.

We previously reported… in the episode, LisaRaye explained how her former friend Duane Martin got close to her ex husband, the former chief minister of Turks and Caicos, Michael Misick, only to introduce him to other women.

The actress has also accused Nicole Murphy of “messing around” with her ex-husband while they were married.

LisaRaye was married to Misick from 2003 til they called it quits in 2008.

According to icecreamconvos.com, Tisha went live on Instagram from the party to gush about how proud she is of LisaRaye for speaking her truth.

LisaRaye also made it a point to say: “I just want to say that this is not a come together to clown no one. This is about support and living in your truth.”

Adding, “She supported me because that was my truth back then. Look what happened to me and that’s what I went through.”

Tisha also noted that she had no clue about the turmoil in LisaRaye’s marriage back then… and expressed her appreciation that her gal pal didn’t hold a grudge about that while Campbell was married to Martin.

Tisha and Duane are currently embattled in their own divorce drama, with her accusing him of abuse and hiding money during their marriage, while he has alleged that Tisha is mentally unstable.

Watch the clip below:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE