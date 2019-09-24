Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Married Director On ‘Wendy Williams Show” [ WATCH]

Nicole Murphy went on The Wendy Williams show to talk about her alleged hookup in Italy with married director Antoine Fuqua, but its unclear if she answered the questions everyone wanted answered. Murphy told Wendy, who had asked for her to come on, that social media blew up the encounter which showed the two kissing in an intimate way a few months back.

In the photos, neither seems to be concerned about cameras in close vicinity. The photos showed them kissing by the pool with Murphy and Fuqua in swimwear (or what looked like swimwear as Fuqua was shirtless and wrapped in a towel.

RELATED: Nicole Murphy Spotted Kissing Married Director Antoine Fuqua

Fuqua’s wife of 20 years, Lela Rochon was nowhere to be seen but her social media in the last year showed her celebrating major milestones with her husband including his last birthday. Neither Fuqua nor Rochon has ever publicly commented on the photos.

Murphy took the brunt of the blame, with social media posts suggesting that she and Rochon were close friends and LisaRaye McCoy chiming in saying that she’d also slept with her ex-husband, former Turks and Caicos premier Micheal Misick who she lated said was a liar and serial cheater.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Murphy told Williams she was not close to Rochon and that Misick had issued a statement that the allegations the two slept together weren’t true. Murphy publicly apologized saying that she’d made a mistake, but was vague on the details of how she and Fuqua hooked up or knew each other in the first place or what she was told that could have led her to believe that he was no longer with his wife.

Murphy blamed social media for the story blowing up, and although it was the pics themselves that damned her, she had a point, as both Murphy and Rochon were seen as more to blame publicly than Fuqua. Murphy was vilified as a “homewrecker” and it was suggested that Rochon gaining weight had led Fuqua to find another option.

Watch the video below. What do you think of Murphy’s apology?

[youtube=

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: