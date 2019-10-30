LisaRaye On ‘Wendy Williams’ – The Drama With Duane, Nicole, Her Ex And More [WATCH]

If you thought the decade-long drama between LisaRaye McCoy and Nicole Murphy was going to disappear, you thought wrong. In fact, it keeps playing out because people keep asking both parties about it – and one of them is lying.

Recently, LisaRaye sat down with Wendy Williams to discuss the madness and mayhem once again–with some new, more pertinent information about Murphy and Duane Martin. See what she had to say below.

RELATED: LisaRaye Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage

Also, Wendy says she’s been ‘claimed’ though she didn’t say by who. Interesting. After all this drama, do you think somebody should just pick up the phone at this point?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: