RHOA Star Todd Tucker Is Now A Truck Driver: ‘Just Got A New Whip!’ [Watch]

The husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burress has taken on a new hustle to keep the money flowing…. Todd Tucker is now a truck driver.

According to MTO News, Tucker spent about $100,000 on a tractor trailer truck, which he plans to drive across the country, hauling loads.

Todd’s goal is to eventually purchase more trucks – and hire people to handle the driving, the report states.

Here’s Todd showing off his new truck, below.

Meanwhile, RHOA kicked off Sunday night, and this new season, fans will see Kandi confront Todd about his many “get rich quick” investments. Burress is worried her hubby continues to drain the family’s money with his shenanigans.

The couple’s surrogate journey will also be documented this season. Kandi and Todd already share 3-year-old son Ace, while Burress also has a teen daughter from a previous relationship, 16-year-old Riley, and Tucker is dad to daughter Kaela, 22.

Todd and Kandi met on the show back in 2011, when he was a line producer for “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” They tied the knot on April 4, 2014.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE