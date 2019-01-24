Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

1. Oprah Winfrey As a teenager, Oprah Winfrey worked as a Nashville grocery store clerk. Photo: PR

2. Whoopi Goldberg Before Hollywood stardom, Whoopi Goldberg was a hair and makeup stylist at a funeral home. Photo: PR

3. Kanye West As mentioned in the song “Spaceship” from Kanye West’s 2004 College Dropout album, the rap star worked at the Gap before breaking into the music industry. Photo: PR

4. Morgan Freeman In 1955, Morgan Freeman enlisted in the United States Air Force. He left the military to pursue acting and has not looked back since. Photo: PR

5. Jesse Williams Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams, attended Temple University and earned his degrees in African-American Studies and Media Arts. He went on to be become a public high school educator. Photo: PR

6. Mariah Carey Mariah Carey worked as a waitress and attended cosmetology school before signing with Columbia Records. Photo: PR

7. Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson’s first job was at a Chicago Burger King. In 2007, the fast-food chain gifted the Oscar winner free Burger King for life. Photo: PR

8. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj worked at least five different Red Lobsters in The Bronx, Long Island, and Queens. Photo: PR

9. Loni Love Loni Love attended Prairie View A&M University and studied electrical engineering. After graduating she worked as an engineering project manager. Photo: PR

10. Dwyane Wade The NBA powerhouse worked at KFC in high school but was soon let go after being caught eating food on the clock. During the 2011 NBA lockout, the franchise jokingly offered Dwyane Wade his job back. Photo: PR

11. Stacey Dash Before starting her acting career started, Stacey Dash worked at a retail store called United Colors of Benetton in Paramus, New Jersey. She folded clothes.

13. Halle Berry Halle Berry worked in the children’s department at Higbee’s Department Store to help offset her college expenses while she studied broadcast journalism.

15. Jay Z Jay Z was a drug dealer who selled crack. He said it helped him become business savy.

17. Beyonce Beyonce worked in her mothers hair salon sweeping up hair.

20. Colin Powell Powell worked in a bay furniture store while growing up in the Bronx.

21. Denzel Washington Denzel worked at a barber shop called called Modernistic, where he brushed the customers’ collars.