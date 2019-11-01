Russ Rant: Trump Has To Go

Yesterday the House voted to continue to dig into the impeachment inquiry. Yesterday was a “symbolic” day Russ says. He believes that Trump will be impeached in the house and they’ll have “a nice big trial” but he won’t be removed from office. The funny thing to him is that a number of republicans will go down in history as basically saying that “it’s okay to break the law.” Russ believes a number of people will damage their reputations in order to defend and remain loyal to this president who isn’t loyal. If nothing else, he believed Donald Trump will be damaged by this.

